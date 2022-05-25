Centogene gets CE marking in Europe for cloud-based software platform
May 25, 2022 7:04 AM ETCentogene N.V. (CNTG)TWSTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- German biotech, Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced on Wednesday that its CentoCloud cloud-based Software as a Service ((SaaS)) platform for clinical decision making is now CE-marked in Europe under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive.
- Europe's new In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation takes effect tomorrow. CE-marking is required for all IVD devices sold in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.
- As a CE-marked device, CentoCloud will be made available in the region for clinical diagnosis of patients with genetic diseases, the company said.
- Read: In January, Centogene (CNTG) announced the global launch of CentoCloud, which is also designed to use the reagent kits the company is developing with U.S.-based biotech Twist Bioscience (TWST) for rare disease diagnostics.