Nike (NYSE:NKE) decided not to renew an agreement with its largest franchisee in Russia, according to reports from Moscow.

The athletic apparel giant had already temporarily suspended operations at its stores in Russia on March 3 in response to the attack on Ukraine. Only stores operated by independent partners have been open.

Nike (NKE) started its partnership with Inventive Retail Group in Russia in 2012. The franchisee was operating 37 Nike stores in Russia at the beginning of the year. The franchise agreement expires on May 26.

Earlier in the year, Nike (NKE) pulled its kit sponsorship for the Spartak Moscow, which led to major financial difficulties for the soccer club.

Shares of Nike (NKE) are down 35.63% on a year-to-date basis.