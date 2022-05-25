Nike ends relationships with major franchisee in Russia

May 25, 2022 7:10 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Nike store logo, London, UK

code6d/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Nike (NYSE:NKE) decided not to renew an agreement with its largest franchisee in Russia, according to reports from Moscow.

The athletic apparel giant had already temporarily suspended operations at its stores in Russia on March 3 in response to the attack on Ukraine. Only stores operated by independent partners have been open.

Nike (NKE) started its partnership with Inventive Retail Group in Russia in 2012. The franchisee was operating 37 Nike stores in Russia at the beginning of the year. The franchise agreement expires on May 26.

Earlier in the year, Nike (NKE) pulled its kit sponsorship for the Spartak Moscow, which led to major financial difficulties for the soccer club.

Shares of Nike (NKE) are down 35.63% on a year-to-date basis.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.