Trilogy International Partners prepays outstanding debt of $450M
May 25, 2022 7:17 AM ETTrilogy International Partners Inc. (TLLYF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Trilogy International Partners (OTC:TLLYF) has prepaid ~$450 million in aggregate outstanding indebtedness and accrued interest under its subsidiary's existing 8.875% senior secured notes due 2023 and 10% promissory notes due 2023 and under its 13.5% bridge loans due 2023.
The company post these prepayments has no remaining indebtedness outstanding.
The company previously announced on May 19, 2022 that it had completed the sale of its New Zealand subsidiary, Two Degrees Group Limited and the portion of the proceeds from this transaction would be applied to repay outstanding indebtedness.