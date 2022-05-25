Papa John’s pops on takeover rumors

May 25, 2022 7:24 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)WENBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) stock gained on Wednesday as Trian’s move for Wendy’s (WEN) sparks rumors about restaurant M&A.

On Tuesday evening, Wendy’s largest shareholder in the Nelson Peltz-led Trian proposed an acquisition of the fast-food chain. While Wendy's said in a statement that it will "carefully" review any proposal submitted by Trian, the market is apparently considering competitors that might also court takeover interest.

“[Papa John’s] (PZZA) has been discussed as a potential acquisition target for years, and at a market cap of $2.8 billion and net debt of $450 million, a deal would likely be attainable for a large number of buyers,” Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday. “[Papa John’s] (PZZA) could benefit from synergies gained from multiple brands, access to large, well capitalized franchisees from sister brands and a wider network of international franchisees to accelerate the brand’s presence globally.”

Wendy's (WEN) itself had previously eyed a merger with Papa John's (PZZA) prior to then-CEO John Schnatter's much publicized scandal.

Shares of Wendy’s (WEN) jumped by double digits in pre-market trading on Wednesday while Papa John’s (PZZA) popped nearly 4% on the ensuing rumors.

