Best Buy sees rating and price target cuts from Wall Street

Barclays cut its rating on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Equal-Weight from Overweight after taking in the company's earnings report on Tuesday.

Analyst Karen Short said the firm's main concern is that it believes guidance from the retailer for the second half of the year and FY25 remains optimistic.

"While BBY has multiple levers to reduce its expenses, such as labor and advertising, the company set a high bar, in our view," she warned.

Short and team think the challenging inflationary environment, rising interest rates, and surging energy prices will impact the purchasing decisions of Best Buy’s low-end consumers.

"These headwinds will likely be tough to mitigate for BBY, given the discretionary nature of its products and lack of its pricing power."

Barclays dropped its price target on Best Buy (BBY) to $135 from $80.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Citi slashed its price target on Best Buy (BBY) to $65 from $80 and Piper Sandler lowered its PT to $91 from $144. That compares to the 52-week high for BBY of $141.97 and 52-week low of $69.10.

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) fell 1.46% in premarket trading on Wednesday to $72.40.

