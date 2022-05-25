Dick's Sporting Goods Non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 beats by $0.32, revenue of $2.7B beats by $70M

May 25, 2022 7:33 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Dick's Sporting Goods press release (NYSE:DKS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 beats by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $2.7B (-7.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Shares -3% PM.
  • For FY2022, the company expects comparable store sales in the range of of -8% to -2%; Adjusted EPS of $9.15 to 11.70 vs. consensus of $12.55 and prior outlook of $11.70 to $13.10; Capital expenditures of $400M to 425M on a gross basis.
  • "We are pleased with our first quarter results as our team continued to move with agility and execute well in a highly dynamic environment. Over the past two years, we have demonstrated our ability to adeptly manage through the pandemic and other challenges - and we are confident in our continued ability to adapt quickly and execute through uncertain macroeconomic conditions. DICK'S has a unique and powerful position in the marketplace, and we remain confident in our strategies and our ability to deliver long-term sales and earnings growth."
