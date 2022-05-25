InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares slid after the video technology developer priced its private offering of $400M aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2027.

The offering was upsized from the previously announced $350M.

The notes will be InterDigital's senior unsecured obligations, will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.50% per year and mature on June 1, 2027.

Prior to March 1, 2027, the notes will be convertible (at an initial conversion rate of 12.9041 shares of InterDigital common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the notes) only upon the occurrence of certain events and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the second scheduled trading day preceding the maturity date.

Initial purchasers of the notes have been granted a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $60M aggregate principal amount of notes.

Net proceeds from the offering of the notes will be ~$391M.

The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2022, subject to certain closing conditions.

The company has also entered into privately negotiated warrant transactions with the hedge counterparties, whereby it has sold to the latter warrants relating to the same number of shares of its common stock. The strike price of the warrant transactions will initially be ~$106.37/share.

InterDigital expects to receive proceeds from the sale of the warrants. It plans to use a portion of the overall proceeds to fund its planned common stock repurchase, note repurchase and convertible note hedge transactions.

Shares down 2.27% pre-market