Crinetics hormone CRN04894 therapy shows promise in early-stage study
May 25, 2022 7:40 AM ETCrinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) reported results from a multiple-ascending dose (MAD) portion of a phase 1 trial in healthy people of its oral adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) CRN04894, being explored to treat Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
- When the pituitary gland produces excess ACTH, it stimulates the adrenal glands to make more cortisol. Excess levels of the hormone cortisol in the body causes Cushing syndrome.
- The company said that after CRN04894 was given, data showed serum cortisol below normal levels and a marked reduction in 24-hour urine free cortisol excretion in the presence of sustained, disease-like ACTH concentrations.
- The company evaluated 49 healthy adults in the MAD portion of the trial who were given 40, 60 or 80 mg doses of CRN04894, or placebo, daily for 10 days.
- People receiving the therapy experienced a dose-dependent suppression of adrenal function as measured by suppression of serum cortisol production of 17%, 29% and 37% on average from baseline over 24 hours for the 40, 60 or 80 mg dosing groups respectively.
- The company plans to begin studies in patients with Cushing’s Disease and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia later this year.
- CRNX +1.73% to $20 premarket May 25