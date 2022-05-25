Ralph Lauren catches price target cuts due to macro headwinds

Wells Fargo cuts its price target on Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) following the apparel seller's earnings report.

Analyst Ike Boruchow and team said they saw good progress from Ralph Lauren (RL) during the quarter, but macro headwinds remain at the top of their minds.

"While we commend RL for significantly improving their model over the past 18 months—cleaning up NA wholesale, enhancing digital capabilities and increasing AURs—building cost pressures and inflated GMs (400bps+ above prepandemic levels) are likely to keep investors at bay as we continue to move through a highly uncertain macro."

Notably, Wells Fargo is cautious on any softline brand's ability to continue to push prices higher going forward. While Ralph Lauren (RL) has remained prudent on pricing and continues to avoid wholesaler discounting, management is noted to have pointed to an uptick in the promotional cadence in both Europe and the U.S. After taking that potential margin compression into account, the firm dropped its FY24 EPS estimate to $8.78 from $8.95. The new price target on RL is set at $95 due to multiple compression in the space drifting to 11X to 12X PE.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to $101 from $116 and Telsey Advisory Group cuts its PT to $140 from $160.

Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) fell 3.01% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

See details on the FQ4 report.