OraSure gains as U.S. selects COVID-19 rapid test for school distribution

May 25, 2022 7:44 AM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Washington, DC Landmarks

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is trading higher in the pre-market Wednesday after the diagnostic test maker said that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had selected its InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test for distribution across the nation’s schools.
  • Tests sent to schools under the program will be funded through a procurement contract the company has signed with Defense Logistics Agency.
  • The company has received the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for InteliSwab for Over the Counter (OTC) use without a prescription. InteliSwab has demonstrated an overall accuracy of 93%.
  • During the first quarter of 2022, OraSure (OSUR) generated $22.1 million in revenue from the test, indicating a sequential growth of 50%.
