FAT Brands to acquire the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip franchise business
May 25, 2022 7:44 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has agreed to acquire the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip franchise business from Crest Foods.
- Crest Foods currently franchises ~85 Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip cafés across the U.S.
- Following the acquisition, the stores will be rebranded as Great American Cookies.
- The acquisition is expected to expand FAT Brands' foothold in the dessert category within the cookie and ice cream spaces. It will also elevate FAT Brands' Atlanta-based manufacturing facility, providing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings.