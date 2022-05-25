FAT Brands to acquire the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip franchise business

May 25, 2022 7:44 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has agreed to acquire the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip franchise business from Crest Foods.
  • Crest Foods currently franchises ~85 Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip cafés across the U.S.
  • Following the acquisition, the stores will be rebranded as Great American Cookies.
  • The acquisition is expected to expand FAT Brands' foothold in the dessert category within the cookie and ice cream spaces. It will also elevate FAT Brands' Atlanta-based manufacturing facility, providing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings.
 
