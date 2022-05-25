Bank of Montreal Q2 earnings buoyed by consumer, commercial banking units

Bank of Montreal (BMO) earnings for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30, 2022 just topped the average analyst estimate through customer loan growth and strong credit quality in its North American Personal & Commercial Banking businesses.

Fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of C$3.23 (US$2.51) exceeds the consensus estimate of C$3.22. The results dipped from C$3.89 in Q1 2022 and increased from C$3.13 in Q2 2021.

Revenue, net of CCPB, was C$6.56B (US$5.10B), down from C$7.11B in the previous quarter and up from C$6.05B in the year-ago period.

The bank remains confident in achieving annual pretax cost synergies of ~US$670M from its pending acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY). The acquisition is expected to close by the end of calendar-year 2022.

Average net loans and acceptances of C$502.4B climbed from C$489.6B in Q1 and C$459.1B in Q2 2021; average customer deposits of C$507.2B compares with C$509.9B in the previous quarter and C$476.2B in the year-ago quarter.

Total provision for credit losses was C$50M vs. a recovery of C$99M in Q1 and provision of C$60M in Q2 2021.

Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking adjusted net income of C$941M fell from $1.00B in Q2 2022 and increased from C$778M in Q2 2021. The Y/Y growth was driven by higher net interest income an noninterest revenue, higher expenses and a lower provision for credit losses.

U.S. P&C Banking adjusted net income of C$589M dropped from C$682M in Q1 2021 and increased from C$543M in Q2 2021.

BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$315M vs. C$316M in the prior quarter and C$329M in the year-ago quarter.

BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of C$453M declined from C$712M in Q1 and from $564M in Q2 2021.

Corporate Services adjusted net loss of C$111M vs. C$130M in Q1 and $120M in Q2 2021.

Conference call at 8:15 AM

