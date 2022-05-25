Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares dove back to levels not seen since 2020 after forecasting a sales slump for the remainder of the year.

The Pennsylvania-based retailer actually reported a strong beat on both top and bottom lines for its first quarter, but a bearish forecast for sales ahead sent shares spiraling downward.

After reporting an 8.4% pullback in comparable sales for the first quarter, the company now expects to mark a decline in the range of 8% to 2% for 2022. Previous expectations projected between a 4% decline to flat comparable sales.

The company also cut bottom line expectations to a range of $9.15 to $11.70, well below the analyst consensus of $12.55.

Elsewhere, total debt increased by over 350% to $1.95 billion in the first quarter and inventories surged over 40%.

Ballooning inventories have been a significant concern for numerous retailers as softening demand dynamics are likely to prompt heavy promotional activity into the year-end. With margins already squeezed by supply chain and inflation issues, such actions are not well received by a profit-focused market.

Nonetheless, CEO Lauren Hobart attempted to garner some confidence in the company’s path forward despite problematic forecasts.

"Over the past two years, we have demonstrated our ability to adeptly manage through the pandemic and other challenges,” she said in a statement. “We are confident in our continued ability to adapt quickly and execute through uncertain macroeconomic conditions.”

As shares fell nearly 20% at pre-market lows, the market appeared decidedly less confident.

Read more on the details of the quarter.