Allbirds rallies after deal highlighted on Nordstrom earnings call

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) traded higher on Wednesday after Nordstrom (JWN) announced during its earnings call that it will start selling the company's shoes in select Nordstrom department stores next month.

Nordstrom (JWN) said it will start offering a selection of Allbirds shoes on June 1 and that the products will be available on the Nordstrom website later in the summer.

"Partnering with a sustainability leader like Allbirds allows Nordstrom to better act on our brand promise to deliver the most relevant selection from brands that matter most to our customers," said Nordstrom merchandising exec Tracey Powers.

"We look forward to growing our partnership with a unique and values-driven brand and expanding our Sustainable Style assortment."

It has been a big month of splashy retail news for Allbirds (BIRD), with announcements already made on deals with the Public Lands chain and Zalando in Europe.

Nordstrom (JWN) rose 4.11% in premarket trading, while Allbirds (BIRD) gained 3.85%.

Read the full Nordstrom earnings call transcript.