Elevation gets FDA fast track status for seribantumab to treat gene-specific solid tumors

May 25, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Elevation Oncology's (NASDAQ:ELEV) seribantumab for the tumor-agnostic treatment of advanced solid tumors that harbor NRG1 gene fusions.
  • Tumor-agnostic treatment is a type of therapy which treats cancer based on its genetic and molecular features, regardless of the type of cancer or where it originated.
  • "There are currently no approved therapies that specifically target NRG1 fusions, and therefore, receipt of Fast Track designation in a tumor-agnostic setting is a significant step in addressing this unmet need," said Elevation (ELEV) Founder and CEO Shawn Leland.
  • The company said seribantumab is currently being evaluated in a phase 2 trial, dubbed CRESTONE, whose initial data will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting on June 7.
  • ELEV +2.75% to $3.55 premarket May 25
