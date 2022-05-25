Elevation gets FDA fast track status for seribantumab to treat gene-specific solid tumors
May 25, 2022 7:57 AM ETElevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Elevation Oncology's (NASDAQ:ELEV) seribantumab for the tumor-agnostic treatment of advanced solid tumors that harbor NRG1 gene fusions.
- Tumor-agnostic treatment is a type of therapy which treats cancer based on its genetic and molecular features, regardless of the type of cancer or where it originated.
- "There are currently no approved therapies that specifically target NRG1 fusions, and therefore, receipt of Fast Track designation in a tumor-agnostic setting is a significant step in addressing this unmet need," said Elevation (ELEV) Founder and CEO Shawn Leland.
- The company said seribantumab is currently being evaluated in a phase 2 trial, dubbed CRESTONE, whose initial data will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting on June 7.
- ELEV +2.75% to $3.55 premarket May 25