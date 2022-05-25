Höegh LNG Partners LP GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.15, revenue of $35.31M beats by $0.57M
- Höegh LNG Partners LP press release (NYSE:HMLP): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $35.31M (+1.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.57M.
- Shares up 30% premarket.
- The Partnership believes its primary risk and exposure related to uncertainty of cash flows from its long-term time charter contracts is due to the credit risk and counterparty risk associated with the individual charterers. Payments are due under time charter contracts regardless of the demand for the charterer's gas output or the utilization of the FSRU. It is therefore possible that charterers may not make payments for time charter services in times of reduced demand. While there is a pending arbitration as further discussed below, as of May 25, 2022, the Partnership has not experienced any reduced or non-payments for obligations under the Partnership's time charter contracts. In addition, the Partnership has not provided concessions or made changes to the terms of payment for its customers.