KKR closes its first Asia credit fund at $1.1B

KKR (KKR) announced the final close of KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund at $1.1B, which focuses on customized private credit solutions to companies and sponsors.

"Asia continues to benefit from favorable macroeconomic trends and long-term growth. However, the number of financing options available to companies looking to keep pace with this rapid growth has remained limited," said Ming Lu, head of KKR Asia Pacific. "We believe these dynamics provide an attractive landscape for alternative asset managers like KKR who are able to provide more flexible and differentiated credit solutions than traditional lenders."

The investment firm raised the funds against a backdrop in Asia where bank capital represents about 80 cents of every dollar of credit capital, said Brian Dillard, head of Asia Credit at KKR. That's a far greater share than North America and Europe. "With limited non-bank supply, we believe this market presents compelling opportunities for alternative credit providers like KKR (KKR), he said.

In Asia Pacific, the company has closed 14 credit investments since 2019, accounting for ~$2.4B invested by KKR (KKR) and total transaction value of $4.7B.

The company established its credit platform in 2004 and made its first private credit investment in 2005. Today, it manages ~$184B of credit assets globally.

In 2020, KKR raised more than $10B for its third Asia fund