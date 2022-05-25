SAIC wins $390M U.S. Space Force task order
May 25, 2022
- Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has been awarded a $390M task order to continue providing systems engineering and integration services to the U.S. space force.
- The order was awarded by the General Services Administration on behalf of U.S. Space Force/Space Systems Command. It includes a base period of ten months, six one-year option periods and a final six-month option period.
- Under the task order, SAIC will support the Space Systems Command’s GPS programs of record, as well as its Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) enterprise.