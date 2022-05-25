SAIC wins $390M U.S. Space Force task order

  • Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has been awarded a $390M task order to continue providing systems engineering and integration services to the U.S. space force.
  • The order was awarded by the General Services Administration on behalf of U.S. Space Force/Space Systems Command. It includes a base period of ten months, six one-year option periods and a final six-month option period.
  • Under the task order, SAIC will support the Space Systems Command’s GPS programs of record, as well as its Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) enterprise.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.