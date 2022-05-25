Verrica Pharma (NASDAQ:VRCA) continues to trade lower in the pre-market Wednesday after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the dermatology-focused company to Sector Perform from Outperform, citing the FDA rejection of its lead drug VP-102 for molluscum contagiosum.

Issuing the so-called Complete Response Letter, the FDA cited issues at Verrrica's (VRCA) contract manufacturing organization (CMO) Sterling Pharmaceuticals, which, according to the RBC analysts led by Gregory Renza, “fall outside of the VP-102’s purview.”

As FDA cited similar deficiencies when it rejected VP-102 for the condition last year, the analysts wrote citing follow-up talks with the management: “….these recurrent offenses highlight the challenges at play with a manufacturing facility that continues to gate regulatory approval.”

The team moves to the sidelines given the uncertainty over the future path for VP-102 approval as Verrica (VRCA) works with the FDA and Sterling to quickly resolve the issues and potentially find a new CMO for the resubmission of the marketing application.

The price target lowered to $4 from $16 per share stands ~80% lower than the current average price target for the stock on Wall Street.