Potbelly announces first delivery based franchise partnership with REEF
May 25, 2022 8:19 AM ETPotbelly Corporation (PBPB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) announces its first delivery based license with North America's largest operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs REEF.
- The delivery kitchens are expected to create greater accessibility and convenience for consumers to enjoy the Potbelly menu items they love.
- Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly Corporation, commented, “I’m incredibly excited to bring the Potbelly brand together with an innovator like REEF. We’re committed to driving unit growth and with REEF’s unique operating model, we can now quickly expand into underserved markets. We believe their virtual restaurants can play an important role in the achievement of our unit growth targets, including our long-term goal of achieving 2,000 total units in the next 8 to 10 years.”