Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) +32.1% pre-market after Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday that it agreed to acquire all outstanding publicly held common units at $9.25/unit in cash, for a total purchase price of $167.6M.

The revised price is a $5/unit increase from the $4.25 offer made by Höegh LNG on December 3, and a 35% premium to the May 24 closing price.

Höegh LNG already owned 45.7% of the common units and said it entered into a support agreement with HMLP committing to vote its common units in favor of the merger.

In connection with the transaction, the partnership's incentive distribution rights will be canceled.

Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) also reported Q1 GAAP earnings that topped consensus estimates.