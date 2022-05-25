Shares of Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) are rising 1.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after J.P. Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgrades the financial services firm to Overweight from Neutral.

Equitable (EQH) "presents very attractive upside in the long run," Bhullar wrote in a note. Over time, its business mix will generate stronger growth in return on equity as well as earnings per share.

In the near-term, though, "results are likely to be weak and we anticipate reductions in EPS forecasts" given a selloff in equities, the analyst warned. Amid a macro backdrop of rising interest rates and tighter financial conditions, Equitable's (EQH) assets under management and fee income in the asset management, group retirement, and individual retirement businesses will likely deteriorate, the note said.

"However, its strong capital position, unregulated cash flow, and limited tail-risk liability profile makes the market decline primarily an earnings risk, not a balance sheet risk, even in a relatively dire scenario," Bhullar explained.

SA's Quant Rating screens EQH as a Hold, with the best factor grades in valuation and growth, while the Average Wall Street Analyst Rating views the stock as a Buy (6 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 1 Hold).

Earlier this week (May 24) Citigroup named Equitable Holdings as a top pick.