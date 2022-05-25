Durable goods rise less than expected in April

  • April Durable Goods: +0.4% vs. +0.6% expected and +0.6% prior (revised from +0.8%). The figure has risen six of the last seven months.
  • Shipments of manufactured durable goods increased 0.1% to $264.3B in April, the 11th increase in the last 12 months. Primary metals, up four of the last five months, increased 0.9% of $20.9B.
  • Core durable goods: +0.3% vs. +0.6% expected and +1.2% prior (revised from +1.1%).
  • Durable goods, excluding defense: +0.3% vs. +1.0% expected and +1.2% in March.
  • Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: +0.3% vs. +0.5% expected and +1.1% prior (revised from +1.0%).
  • Unfilled orders for manufacturing durable goods rose for 20 straight months, increasing 0.5% to $1.11T. Transportation equipment, up 14 of the last 15 months, led the increase, up 0.7% to $637.2B.
  • Inventories of manufactured durable goods, up for 15 straight months, rose 0.8% in April to $479.4B.
  • Earlier this month (May 13), Consumer sentiment slid below expectations in May
