Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) said it is changing its real estate approach to match the evolving industry landscape and needs of customers.

The department store operator plans to increase investments in store strategies that will improve the store experience for customers and associates.

Kohl's (KSS) said it is modernizing its stores to provide customers with features that offer convenient services, opportunities for discovery and an overall inviting experience. Services such as In Store Pick Up, Drive-Up, Self-Pick Up, and Amazon Returns are anticipated to meet the needs of customers.

By 2023, Sephora at Kohl’s will be introduced to 850 locations, reflecting a new and more modern Kohl’s. The new look includes the prominent position of Sephora at the front of the store with expanded categories in the surrounding areas such as active, as well as casual and exciting new brands like Draper James RSVP.

Kohl's (KSS) is also planning on introducing dedicated zones for discovery which it says will inspire curations of cross-category product and brands including diverse- and female-owned companies.

As part of an aggressive plan to spark growth, Kohl's (KSS) will open about 100 new, smaller format stores over the next four years in markets currently untapped by existing brand stores. The expansion of the small format stores follows a successful pilot of over 20 smaller stores. The stores sized at approximately 35,000 square feet are seen giving the company the flexibility to enter new neighborhoods while also providing a hyper-localized experience to cater to the community’s needs.

The new store growth plan is said to represent a sales opportunity of more than $500 million.

Shares of Kohl's (KSS) fell 1.65% in premarket trading.

