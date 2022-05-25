Covetrus to be acquired by CD&R and TPG for $4 billion including debt
May 25, 2022 8:55 AM ETCovetrus, Inc. (CVET)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) announced on Wednesday that private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), and TPG Capital, the private equity arm of alternative asset management firm TPG have agreed to acquire the animal health company for nearly $4 billion including debt.
- Per the terms, funds affiliated with the investment firms will acquire all outstanding shares of Covetrus (CVET) not already under the ownership of CD&R for $21.00 per share in cash.
- Currently, CD&R, with its affiliates, owns about 24% of the company’s common stock, and the transaction indicates a 39% premium to Covetrus’ (CVET) 30-day volume-weighted average per-share price as of May 13.
- The transaction is expected to close in 2H 2022, following which Covetrus (CVET) will no longer be trading as a public listed company. However, Chief Executive Benjamin Wolin is anticipated to continue to lead its management.
- The company shares are trading modestly higher in the pre-market currently after a brief trading halt.
- Covetrus (CVET) shares surged last week when the company disclosed the buyout offer.