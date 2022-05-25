Karyopharm begins dosing in late-stage study of selinexor combo therapy for multiple myeloma
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and the European Myeloma Network (EMN), a collaboration of centers for multiple myeloma in Europe and Australia, said the first patient was dosed in the collaborative EMN29/XPORT-MM-031 study.
- The global phase 3 trial is evaluating an all-oral regimen of Karyopharm's selinexor, sold as Xpovio, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) chemo drug Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and low-dose dexamethasone (SPd) versus BMY's Empliciti (elotuzumab), pomalidomide, and dexamethasone (EPd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM).
- The patients will have received one to four prior lines of therapy, before being enrolled in the study.
- The company said the study follows encouraging data from an all-oral arm of a phase 1b/2 trial, dubbed STOMP, and a phase 2 study called XPORT-MM-028 in which selinexor was evaluated in combination with Pomalyst and low-dose dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory MM who received at least two prior lines of therapy.
- MM is a cancer that forms in a plasma cell, a type of white blood cell.