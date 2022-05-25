is evaluating an all-oral regimen of Karyopharm's selinexor, sold as Xpovio, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (

) chemo drug Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and low-dose dexamethasone (SPd) versus BMY's Empliciti (elotuzumab), pomalidomide, and dexamethasone (EPd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM).