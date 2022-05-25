MakeMyTrip Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03, revenue of $88.6M misses by $9.9M
May 25, 2022 8:37 AM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MakeMyTrip press release (NASDAQ:MMYT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $88.6M (+11.9% Y/Y) misses by $9.9M.
- “Our long-term cost rationalization helped us post full year Adjusted Operating Profit of $23.2 million and Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit of $12.0 million in a year where business was impacted particularly due to both the Delta and Omicron variants,” said Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer. “Consumer sentiment remains strong especially for leisure travel and we hope to observe demand momentum for domestic travel by the first half of fiscal year 2023 and for international travel by the second half of fiscal year 2023.”