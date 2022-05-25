MakeMyTrip Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03, revenue of $88.6M misses by $9.9M

May 25, 2022 8:37 AM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • MakeMyTrip press release (NASDAQ:MMYT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $88.6M (+11.9% Y/Y) misses by $9.9M.
  • “Our long-term cost rationalization helped us post full year Adjusted Operating Profit of $23.2 million and Q4 Adjusted Operating Profit of $12.0 million in a year where business was impacted particularly due to both the Delta and Omicron variants,” said Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer. “Consumer sentiment remains strong especially for leisure travel and we hope to observe demand momentum for domestic travel by the first half of fiscal year 2023 and for international travel by the second half of fiscal year 2023.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.