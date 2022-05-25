Cheniere signs long-term LNG supply deal with Korea's Posco

May 25, 2022

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) said on Wednesday it entered a long-term liquefied natural gas supply deal with South Korean steelmaker Posco Holdings (NYSE:PKX) for ~400K metric tons/year of LNG for 20 years, starting in 2026.

Cheniere (LNG) said the price for the LNG under the agreement is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

The deal is subject to a final investment decision to build the Corpus Christi Stage 3 project, which is being developed to include up to seven midscale liquefaction lines with a total expected nominal production capacity of more than 10M tons/year.

Earlier this month, Cheniere (LNG) announced an agreement to purchase feedstock gas for Corpus Christi Stage 3.

