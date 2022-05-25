ABVC BioPharma to identify global licensing partners for Taiwan-based Orion BioTech

May 25, 2022 8:49 AM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) on Wednesday said it had entered into an agreement with Taiwan-based medical device company Orion BioTech to identify global licensing partners.
  • As per the deal, ABVC will use its business relationships globally to find licensing partners for Orion products.
  • In return, ABVC will get a monthly retainer fee and 15% of the licensing income and royalties received by Orion for each licensed product.
  • The products include Orion's “Lamina Cover” for spine surgery, its “Wireless Intracranial Pressure Monitor” for brain surgery and its “Auto-stop Drill” for orthopedic surgery.
  • Fremont, Calif.-based ABVC is a clinical-stage biotech with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device under development.
  • ABVC stock +7.5% to $2.16 in premarket trading.
