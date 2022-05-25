Diamondback up, Devon down again, this time at Barclays

May 25, 2022 8:52 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), DVNBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments

Upgrade or downgrade symbol. Businessman turns wooden cubes and changes words "downgrade" to "upgrade". Beautiful grey table, grey background, copy space. Business and upgrade or downgrade concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai upgraded Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG) to buy Wednesday, while downgrading Devon (NYSE:DVN) to hold, the second such downgrade of Devon (DVN) in two days.
  • Jeanine believes Diamondback (FANG) has underperformed the sector year to date on M&A concerns and the possibility of weaker shareholder returns; following Q1 results and the Company's 57% payout ratio ((div + buyback) / fcf), the Barclays analysts believe it's time for shares to catch up.
  • Devon (DVN) on the other hand has been a star performer, but following years of outperformance, the company now trades at a 1x multiple premium to sector peers (5.4x 2023e EV / DACF).
  • Interestingly, Jeanine's coverage averages a 9.3% dividend + share buyback payout in 2022 at strip pricing, suggesting results should improve from Q1 levels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.