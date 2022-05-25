Evelo Biosciences agrees over $79.2M direct offering of shares
May 25, 2022 8:52 AM ETEvelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Biotechnology company Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) entered into a securities purchase agreement with investors over direct offering of 54,246,358 shares at $1.46 per share.
- The offering will result in gross proceeds of $79.2M.
- The offering is being led by Evelo Founder Flagship Pioneering. Other new and existing investors are also participating.
- The offering is expected to close on May 27, subject to customary closing conditions.
- The net proceeds may be used to continue the development of EDP1815 in a Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis; prepare to advance EDP1815 in registration trials in psoriasis and, upon receipt of positive Phase 2 data, atopic dermatitis; and progress its first bacterial extracellular vesicle product candidate EDP2939 into the clinic.
- Shares were trading -10.96% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release