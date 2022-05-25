Aeterna Zentaris licensing partner Consilient launches growth hormone deficiency test in Europe

May 25, 2022 8:57 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)NVOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Scientists working together on a research

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) said its licensing partner Consilient Health launched Ghryvelin, an oral test for diagnosing growth hormone deficiency in adults, in Europe.
  • The company said Ghryvelin  (macimorelin) was approved in European in 2019, backed by data from a phase 3 trial showing that oral macimorelin provided accuracy comparable to that of standard insulin tolerance testing (ITT) and had a more favorable safety profile compared to ITT.
  • Aeterna added that its  licensing partner, Novo Nordisk (NVO) is currently marketing macimorelin as Macrilen in the U.S.
