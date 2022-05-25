CBIZ expands its unsecured credit facility to $600M and extends maturity date through 2027
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) expands and amends its unsecured credit facility from $400M to $600M.
The credit facility maturity date is extended to five years till 2027 and includes an accordion feature that permits lenders to extend an additional $200M at a later date.
Other amendments to the terms of the agreement provide additional flexibility to support the continued growth of the business.
"Since the beginning of 2020, we have made 14 strategic acquisitions and have repurchased over 5.5 million shares, or about 10 percent of shares outstanding, of our common stock. Our strong balance sheet, earnings and cash flow generated by our business combined with the newly upsized credit facility will accelerate the strategic deployment of capital in support of continued growth." said CFO Ware Grove