ASGN slips as Credit Suisse downgrades, cuts PT, noting 'uncertain' environment

ASGN Inc. (NYSE:ASGN) shares slipped on Wednesday as investment firm Credit Suisse downgraded the IT services and staffing company and lowered its price target, citing the "uncertain" macro environment.

Analyst Kevin McVeigh downgraded the rating on ASGN (ASGN) stock to underperform from neutral and lowered the per-share target to $90 from $110, noting that while the firm's view has not changed, no company is immune to weakening global economic conditions.

"While 2022 [estimates] seems achievable, 2023 is more aspirational—which could create multiple pressure—as we sit 5% below the Street," McVeigh wrote in a note to clients, adding shares are likely to underperform "the broader market later cycle."

ASGN (ASGN) shares fell 1.5% to $98.93 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

In addition, McVeigh noted that shares of the Glen Allen, Virginia-based ASGN (ASGN) are trading "largely in-line" with its three and five year averages on a P/E basis, but looking at it from an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, it's trading slightly above and given the current market, this could be a risk, especially as initial jobless claims remain near a 40-year low.

"As a result, we see upside/downside risks more skewed to the negative at current valuation levels," McVeigh added.

Last month, ASGN (ASGN) reported first-quarter results that topped estimates.