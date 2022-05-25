Bit Origin enters into LOI to acquire 30.62% equity interest in Horizon Mining
May 25, 2022 9:08 AM ETBit Origin Limited (BTOG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) has entered into a LOI to acquire 30.62% equity interest in Horizon Mining, an operator of a crypto mining site located at Macon, Georgia to further facilitate Bit Origin’s strategic development process.
- The potential acquisition is expected to increase the Co.’s cryptocurrency mining capacity by 9.49 megawatts with a hash rate of 316PH/s, which represents ~40 Bitcoins would be mined/month at full capacity.
- Pursuant to the LOI, the Co. agrees to acquire 30.62% of the equity interests of HML in exchange for consideration having an aggregate value of ~$4.25M.
- CEO of Horizon Mining commented, “The resources Bit Origin brings, combined with our strength in mining operation, would allow us to achieve a shared growth potential.”
- BTOG +4.69% premarket to $0.85.