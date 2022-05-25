Hanstone Gold's new CFO is Mr. Roger Jewett
Hanstone Gold (OTCQB:HANCF) appoints Mr. Roger Jewett as its CFO succeeding Dong Shim
Dong Shim has been the company’s interim CFO since April 21, 2022.
- Mr. Roger Jewett, CA, CPA is the owner of A Fresh Approach, a corporation through which Mr. Jewett provides contract CFO services to private and public companies.
- He is currently the CFO of Guardian Exploration and Ocumetics Technology Corp.
- Mr. Jewett provides financial services to a number of private companies in the aviation, medical device, software development and oil and gas resource sectors.