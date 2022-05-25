Hanstone Gold's new CFO is Mr. Roger Jewett

May 25, 2022 9:08 AM ETHanstone Gold Corp. (HANCF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Hanstone Gold (OTCQB:HANCF) appoints Mr. Roger Jewett as its CFO succeeding Dong Shim 

  • Dong Shim has been the company’s interim CFO since April 21, 2022.

  • Mr. Roger Jewett, CA, CPA is the owner of A Fresh Approach, a corporation through which Mr. Jewett provides contract CFO services to private and public companies. 
  • He is currently the CFO of Guardian Exploration and Ocumetics Technology Corp.
  • Mr. Jewett provides financial services to a number of private companies in the aviation, medical device, software development and oil and gas resource sectors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.