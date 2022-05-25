Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) proposed takeover by Trian Partners is logical, but leaves lingering questions according to analysts.

Firstly, many analysts said the proposal was far from unexpected.

“We’re not overly surprised WEN’s largest shareholder is making noise,” Citi analyst Jon Tower wrote in a note to clients. “Ultimately, we’re uncertain of the outcome, but we do think WEN has pulled many levers to optimize its structure, balance sheet and cash flow streams, leaving little on the table aside from improving fundamentals to maximize shareholder value as a standalone entity.”

As such, the activist takeover was assessed as a reasonable step given the company’s inability to generate share appreciation. This view was seconded by Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull, who commented that persistent efforts to promote breakfast options as well as digital and international initiatives have not encouraged much enthusiasm.

"We believe Wendy's has been unable to convince investors it offers a compelling secular growth thesis,” he wrote in a note on Wednesday. “Many of Wendy's competitors are larger platforms spreading rising costs across a growing restaurant portfolio to improve unit economics and achieve higher growth rates, consequently earning a premium valuation. Thus far, Wendy's has struggled to convince investors it is on that path.”

As such, a spark from Trian’s proposed purchase is perfectly logical at this juncture. In short, the company is in need of some sort of catalyst.

In terms of buyers, Cowen analyst Andrew Charles charted out the slate of potential suitors.

“We would view a financial buyer as more likely than a strategic buyer,” he wrote on Tuesday evening. “The usual strategic suspects are unlikely to be interested in a deal; Inspire Brands owns Sonic, Restaurant Brands International (QSR) owns Burger King and Yum! Brands (YUM) owns Habit Burger.”

He added that while a financial buyer is most likely, the company’s high relative valuation presents problems, citing its premium to Jack in the Box (JACK) as a signal of the tall task. Competition with McDonald’s (MCD) was likewise noted as a problem for strategic buyers.

Finally, MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy indicated his belief that while the company can certainly continue as a standalone entity, the size of Trian’s position presses the importance of its proposals.

“We believe WEN's current prospects can be effective on their own, but we also view the potential for additional growth prospects and gains through a strategic or scaling partnership, or shifts to the model, as worthy points of consideration,” he wrote. “Should yesterday's filing result in the investment group's exodus from its position (one which has been held for a considerable time frame), there could be greater uncertainty in the shares, thus creating the potential for additional risk in WEN shares.”

