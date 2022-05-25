Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have suspended all equity trading with Hong Kong-based Segantii Capital Management on concerns about the hedge fund's bets on the sale of large blocks of shares, the Financial Timesreported Wednesday, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

Bank of America (BAC) stopped trading with Segantii in all financial instruments, while Citi (C) has halted its equity trading with the fund.

Segantii is run by Simon Sadler, who owns the Blackpool Football Club, and is one of the most active hedge funds in equity markets in Hong Kong. The firm is often one of the first contacted when bankers need to trade large blocks of shares in Asia, several bankers and traders told the FT.

The pauses come as U.S. authorities investigate block trading at several Wall Street firms. Specifically, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are looking into whether banks have improperly tipped off hedge fund clients before large share sales. Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are reported to have received subpoenas from the SEC.

Sengantii hasn't been accused of wrongdoing, and the FT didn't know if the firm was contacted by U.S. authorities in relation to any of its trades.

Bank of America (BAC) decided to halt trading with Segantii in early 2021, due to trading by the fund regarding a block of shares that had been placed on public markets by other banks, the FT said, citing a person familiar with the matter. That occurred well before the SEC and DOJ probes were reported in February 2022.

Citigroup's (C) decision to stop its equity trading relationship with the firm more recently, according to the report.

A number of other large banks, including Goldman Sachs (GS), have continued trading with Segantii, the FT said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley (MS) disclosed the DOJ investigation on block trading in February.