DLH Holdings awarded ID/IQ award contract to support DoD
May 25, 2022 9:20 AM ETDLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity multiple award contract to provide health-related research and development and support services to the Department of Defense.
- DLH will compete for individual task orders across two of OMNIBUS IV’s market segments as R&D and R&D Support Services.
- The multiple-award contract has a five-year base period and a five-year extension option, and, in aggregate, has a $10B ceiling for all awardees.
- “The medical research activities covered in this contract perfectly align with our expanded core competencies, positioning us well to win task orders on this ID/IQ contract.” said Jackie Everett, DLH Chief Growth Officer.
- DLHC +5.04% premarket to $15.42.