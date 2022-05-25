DLH Holdings awarded ID/IQ award contract to support DoD

May 25, 2022 9:20 AM ETDLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity multiple award contract to provide health-related research and development and support services to the Department of Defense.
  • DLH will compete for individual task orders across two of OMNIBUS IV’s market segments as R&D and R&D Support Services.
  • The multiple-award contract has a five-year base period and a five-year extension option, and, in aggregate, has a $10B ceiling for all awardees.
  • “The medical research activities covered in this contract perfectly align with our expanded core competencies, positioning us well to win task orders on this ID/IQ contract.” said Jackie Everett, DLH Chief Growth Officer.
  • DLHC +5.04% premarket to $15.42.
