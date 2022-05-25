Nat gas rises above $9 as the market searches for a price to balance supply & demand
- Henry hub (NG1:COM) natural gas for June delivery traded to $9.20/Mmbtu Wednesday, with the entire futures curve out to February of 2023 above $9.00.
- As demand for gas rises, from increased power generation, reduced coal substitution, and accelerating exports, supply doesn't appear to be rising fast enough to keep up:
- Natural gas (UNG) inventories are near their lowest seasonally-adjusted level in five years, with many forecasting peak storage in November to come in below any period in the past half decade.
- Spiking coal prices have limited the ability for the power sector to substitute coal into the power stack, while a confluence of factors appear to be impacting the industry's (XLE) ability to grow production (BOIL) (GUSH).
- Increased demand, and constrained supply (EQT) (RRC) (AR), leaves prices free to rise until demand is reduced; finding the price at which demand is reduced could be a volatile process, as the natural relief valve for demand comes from the export market, where LNG cargoes (SHEL) are more valuable than ever before.