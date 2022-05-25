Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) announced plans Wednesday to install a 10 MW solid oxide electrolyzer at LSB's facility in Pryor, Okla., which will become North America's largest green ammonia production site.

The companies expect the project will generate ~30K metric tons/year of zero-carbon ammonia.

Bloom Energy (BE) said the solid oxide electrolyzer installation will demonstrate the ability of hydrogen to decarbonize ammonia production and other industrial sectors.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) will co-develop the multi-phase project, developing an initial engineering design to convert part of existing conventional ammonia capacity at LSB's (LXU) Pryor facility into green ammonia.

Bloom Energy (BE) will then install, operate and maintain the electrolyzer at the Pryor facility, targeting hydrogen production to begin in 2023.

