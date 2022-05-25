Xperi appoints Paul Davis as CEO of IP licensing business at spinoff
May 25, 2022 9:26 AM ETXperi Holding Corporation (XPER)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) has appointed Paul E. Davis as CEO of Adeia, the intellectual property business of Xperi, effective upon completion of its separation as a stand-alone Co. later this fall.
- Prior to separation, Mr. Davis will serve as the President of Adeia and continue in his role as Chief Legal Officer of Xperi.
- “Paul has deep knowledge of the IP licensing business and a clear understanding of the nuances and challenges of running a public company.” said Jon Kirchner, CEO at Xperi.