Jaguar Health's Italian firm applies for orphan drug designation for crofelemer to EMA

May 25, 2022 9:26 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Asian baby newborn crying from diarrhea colic symptoms

comzeal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) said on Wednesday its Italian firm Napo Therapeutics had submitted an Orphan Drug Designation application for crofelemer to treat a rare congenital diarrhea disorder condition called microvillus inclusion disease to the European Medicines Agency.
  • (JAGX) rose ~4% before the bell.
  • Microvillus inclusion disease is a life-threatening and rare autosomal recessive disease that affects newborns and children.
  • The evaluation process for the orphan drug designation application takes about 90 days. If accepted, the company will receive market exclusivity for a period of ten years once the medicine is approved for commercialization.
  • "Receipt of orphan drug designation would support some specific regulatory pathways for this serious form of CDD, which represents a significant unmet medical need," said Massimo Mineo, CEO of Napo Therapeutics.
  • Crofelemer is approved under the name Mytesi in the U.S. for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
  • Read more about Jaguar signing a distribution and licensing agreement with Quadri Pharmaceuticals Store for its drug crofelemer for multiple indications in the Middle East markets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.