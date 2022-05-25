Jaguar Health's Italian firm applies for orphan drug designation for crofelemer to EMA
May 25, 2022 9:26 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) said on Wednesday its Italian firm Napo Therapeutics had submitted an Orphan Drug Designation application for crofelemer to treat a rare congenital diarrhea disorder condition called microvillus inclusion disease to the European Medicines Agency.
- (JAGX) rose ~4% before the bell.
- Microvillus inclusion disease is a life-threatening and rare autosomal recessive disease that affects newborns and children.
- The evaluation process for the orphan drug designation application takes about 90 days. If accepted, the company will receive market exclusivity for a period of ten years once the medicine is approved for commercialization.
- "Receipt of orphan drug designation would support some specific regulatory pathways for this serious form of CDD, which represents a significant unmet medical need," said Massimo Mineo, CEO of Napo Therapeutics.
- Crofelemer is approved under the name Mytesi in the U.S. for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
