Angle Parsortix system gets FDA nod for harvesting cancer cells for analysis

May 25, 2022 9:28 AM ETANGLE plc (ANPCY)ANPCFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Angle (OTC:ANPCF) (OTCQX:ANPCY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Parsortix system for use in harvesting cancer cells from blood of patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) for subsequent analysis.
  • The company said it is first ever FDA product clearance to harvest cancer cells from a patient blood sample for subsequent analysis.
  • Angle noted that the FDA granted a De Novo Class 2 classification to Parsortix.
  • Angle said that the test has the potential to transform treatment decisions for cancer patients as it provides an opportunity for repeat non-invasive biopsies to assess cancer status.
