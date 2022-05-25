Angle Parsortix system gets FDA nod for harvesting cancer cells for analysis
May 25, 2022
- Angle (OTC:ANPCF) (OTCQX:ANPCY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Parsortix system for use in harvesting cancer cells from blood of patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) for subsequent analysis.
- The company said it is first ever FDA product clearance to harvest cancer cells from a patient blood sample for subsequent analysis.
- Angle noted that the FDA granted a De Novo Class 2 classification to Parsortix.
- Angle said that the test has the potential to transform treatment decisions for cancer patients as it provides an opportunity for repeat non-invasive biopsies to assess cancer status.