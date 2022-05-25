CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) plans to stop filling prescriptions for controlled substances sent by clinicians working for virtual mental healthcare startups Cerebral Inc. and Done Health, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

A CVS spokesman confirmed the decision citing concerns the pharmacy retailer has with the two companies after a review.

In April, The Journal reported that some of the pharmacy stores had already blocked or delayed certain prescriptions issued by Cerebral and Done prescribers citing concerns over writing too many stimulant prescriptions.

Despite their benefits in treating ADHD, stimulants are classified as schedule 2 controlled substances by the government due to their potential for abuse.

Stimulant prescriptions issued without an in-person visit were not allowed before the pandemic.

The rules were relaxed in March 2020 for all schedule 2 drugs due to the COVID-19 public-health emergency, and companies such as Cerebral and Done started attracting patients through social media adverts to offer ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions.

Early this month, Cerebral disclosed that the Department of Justice had initiated a probe into its alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

