SPAC Haymaker III shareholders vote in favor of Biote merger

May 25, 2022 9:29 AM ETHYACBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

photo on spac (special purpose acquisition company) theme. wooden cubes with the abbreviation "spac", on the background of laptop and succulent. business concept image

Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

Shareholders of SPAC Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (HYAC) have voted in favor of a proposed merger with hormone therapy provider Biote (BTMD).

Haymaker said it expects the closing to take place on May 26, with shares opening for trade on May 27. The stock will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol BTMD.

Shares of Haymaker rose 2% in early trading Wednesday to $10.06 following the news.

Haymaker and Biote announced plans to merge in December through a deal that pegged the combined company with an implied initial equity value of around $737M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.