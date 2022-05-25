SPAC Haymaker III shareholders vote in favor of Biote merger

Shareholders of SPAC Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (HYAC) have voted in favor of a proposed merger with hormone therapy provider Biote (BTMD).

Haymaker said it expects the closing to take place on May 26, with shares opening for trade on May 27. The stock will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol BTMD.

Shares of Haymaker rose 2% in early trading Wednesday to $10.06 following the news.

Haymaker and Biote announced plans to merge in December through a deal that pegged the combined company with an implied initial equity value of around $737M.