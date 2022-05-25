Simplicity Esports and Gaming expects record revenue for fiscal year ending May 31
May 25, 2022 9:42 AM ETSimplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) expects record revenue for the fiscal year ending May 31.
- "Total revenues for our fiscal years ending May 31, 2020 and 2021, were $861,000 and $1,552,000, respectively, and we expect total revenues for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022, to be more than double those reported for the prior fiscal year," CEO Roman Franklin said.
- The gaming company is working with Nasdaq for approval on an application to list its common stock and warrants with the stock exchange's capital market platform.
- Source: Press Release