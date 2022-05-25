Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Harold Bossé, vice president of new product development and innovation, believes widespread adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets will materialize "sooner rather than later," he said during Avalanche’s Powering Business with Blockchain webinar on Tuesday.

“They are early adopters and new adopters, but we have shifted to mainstream markets,” Bossé said. “This will be a crucial factor for financial institutions moving into this arena.”

Nevertheless, there's still an overall lack of knowledge in digital asset markets, in addition to concerns on transaction costs, speeds and broad regulatory scrutiny. "No one will use digital assets on blockchains unless they’re absolutely certain this money is good money,” Bossé said.

Bossé's remarks come as Mastercard (MA) takes a series of steps to embrace the cryptosphere. Its crypto offerings include credit cards and crypto-related rewards. The payment processing giant recently added crypto and digital currencies as well as open banking consulting practices in an effort to expand its payments-focused consulting service.

Meanwhile, major cryptos are experiencing some buying pressure intraday, but remain well below last year's peaks. Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin (BTC-USD +2.3%) is drifting up to $29.6K and ethereum (ETH-USD +1.6%) is rising to $1.96K.

In October 2021, Mastercard completed its acquisition of crypto intelligence platform CipherTrace.