First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) said Wednesday it agreed to sell its past-producing La Guitarra silver mine in Mexico to Sierra Madre Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SMDRF) for $35M in shares.

As a condition to closing the sale, Sierra Madre must raise at least C$10M in a private placement.

Upon closing, First Majestic (AG) also will be granted a 2% net smelter return royalty on all mineral production from the La Guitarra concessions.

La Guitarra is a past producing silver and gold operation that was placed under care and maintenance by First Majestic (AG) in August 2018.

First Majestic Silver (AG) recently tumbled to a 52-week low after reporting a surprise Q1 adjusted loss.

