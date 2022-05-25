`Big Short' investor Michael Burry appears to compare current market to 2008 crash

May 25, 2022

  • Michael Burry, famously known for his role in 'The Big Short' book and movie, appeared to raise the possibility of a stock market crash similar to 2008.
  • "As I said about 2008, it is like watching a plane crash," Burry, wrote in a now deleted tweet on Tuesday. " It hurts, it is not fun, and I'm not smiling."
  • Burry, who was played by actor Christian Bale in the movie 'The Big Short' is well known for predicting the subprime mortgage collapse.
  • Burry's comments come after famed fund manager Jeremy Grantham earlier this month said that he expects the S&P 500 (SP500) and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) to fall about double from recent levels.
  • Burry's Scion Asset Management revealed in August that it made a big bet against Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).
  • Also see SA contributor Logan Kane's piece entitled "Bombshell 13F Filing: Michael Burry Is Short Apple Stock."
